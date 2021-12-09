Patriots Veteran Admits He Was ‘Shocked’ Against Bills

Think the New England Patriots‘ run-heavy game plan only shocked fans and analysts watching them against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night? Think again.

During an appearance on “Green Light with Chris Long,” this week, veteran Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy admitted he was stunned to see his team attempt only three passes in a 14-10 win over the Bills.

The total was the lowest by an NFL team in over four decades and the second-lowest by a team since the merger in 1970.

“Honestly, it shocked me,” Van Noy said, via NESN.com. “I was tripping there, like, tapping (Dont’a Hightower) like, ‘What? Are you seeing this?’ I couldn’t believe it. But I think as the game went on, you started to (think), ‘All right, this is going to work. This formula’s going to work.’ Because they had a couple stops, but ultimately, the clock was getting ran.”

The winds at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo were swirling all night on Monday, which led to New England’s reliance on its ground game.

Still, no one could have expected them to be that run-centric. But after taking an early 8-0 lead on a long touchdown run by Damien Harris, there wasn’t any reason for the Patriots to deviate from that approach.

“That eight points right in the beginning was a game-changer, because eight points is a lot in a game like that when it’s that windy,” Van Noy said. “You put the pressure on them that if they score, they have to go for two. And they chose not to (after Buffalo’s first-quarter touchdown), which was a little surprising. But that’s just a lot of pressure right off the bat, and I was shocked like everybody else that we only threw the ball three times.”

The win was New England’s seventh in a row and moved the Patriots to 9-4 on the season. They currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC.