Patriots Veteran Explains Why Bill Belichick Has Been Quiet Lately

Authorities within sports teams around the country have spoken up to protest racial injustice during the protests. But one voice that has been conspicuously quiet during these past few weeks is Bill Belichick.

At a time where even some of the least vocal people have been protesting, Belichick has stayed out of it – at least publicly. While that may be concerning to some, Patriots captain Matthew Slater explained that there’s actually a very understandable reason behind it.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Slater said that Belichick is taking this time to listen and learn from his players before making any statements. Slater noted that Belichick is having discussions with players and educating himself on the issues.

“I think he’s done a good job of trying to listen, trying to learn and hear from his players and try to navigate this as best as he can,” Slater said. “Look, I understand what his job is. His job is to coach the football team and get the football team ready to be successful, and nothing’s going to take his focus away from that…

So I’m sure that he’ll continue to be open and receptive to us having dialogue. I’m thankful for what he has done thus far as far as that process is concerned, and we’ll just see how it goes as we press forward.”

Belichick has a reputation for being incredibly hostile to any questions that don’t involve football. But when he does talk about non-football subjects, people listen.

Whenever Belichick is ready to give a statement, you know it be powerful and well thought out.

Do you agree with Bill Belichick’s rationale for staying quiet through all of this?