Patriots Veteran Explains Why He Opted Out Of NFL Season

New England Patriots veteran safety Patrick Chung detailed his reasons for opting out of the 2020 NFL season during an appearance on CBS Boston earlier today.

This morning, Chung explained that his decision was based on family first. He’s prioritizing the health of those close to him in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course it’s a tough decision,” Chung said. “You want to play football. I’m in the latter end of my career, so I wanted to play football. But when it comes down to it, I feel that money is not that important. I have a girlfriend that’s pregnant, a baby girl coming soon, my son has a little asthma, my dad is 75 years old.

“I just felt like this was the best decision for my family to keep everyone safe. I don’t think it’s fair to them. So I decided to do that. It’s not over. It’s just postponed a little bit.”

Chung also said that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was very understanding when he contacted him about his choice. You can catch the full CBS segment with Chung below.

Chung is one of six Patriots who have opted out of the upcoming season thus far. Pro Bowl linebacker Dont’a Hightower made his decision known Tuesday morning, just hours before Chung revealed he would be sitting out.

“Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football — especially the new addition to our family,” Hightower told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Chung and Hightower’s absences will sting the most, but the four other Patriots players who won’t be playing in 2020 are running back Brandon Bolden, offensive linemen Marcus Cannon and Najee Toran and fullback Danny Vitale.

[ Mass Live ]