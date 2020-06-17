Patriots Veteran Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady In A Bucs Uniform

Tom Brady gave any New England fan in denial about him leaving the team a reality check on Tuesday, as he shared photos of him wearing Tampa Bay’s new uniforms. It was also the first time his former teammates saw him sporting a new jersey.

Brady had such a strong connection to his teammates in Foxborough that there won’t be any animosity. However, the current locker room seems pretty upset about him taking his talents to the NFC.

Patrick Chung and Chase Winovich both left comments on Brady’s recent Instagram post. Neither were negative at all, but the latter appeared to be heartbroken.

Chung showed his respect for Brady, replying with just one word: “Goat.” As for Winovich, the second-year pass rusher from Michigan told Brady that he’ll talk to him later.

Check it out:

Bill Belichick hasn’t commented on Brady’s latest photoshoot. Let’s be real, the odds of him actually addressing this are pretty low.

No one ever thought Brady would play for another franchise, especially after he led the Patriots to their sixth title during the 2018 season.

Crazy things happen in sports though, and Brady signing a two-year deal with the Buccaneers happens to fall into that category.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers and Patriots aren’t slated to meet this season. It would be quite the story if the two teams battle in the Super Bowl.