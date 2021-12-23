Patriots Veteran Has Honest Reaction To Mac Jones’ Blunt Comment

After the New England Patriots seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday, rookie quarterback Mac Jones offered up an explanation for his team’s lackluster performance.

Apparently, the team had a subpar week of practice coming off of a bye.

“The energy was kind of low [at practice],” Jones said after the game on Saturday, via ProFootballTalk. “Maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we’re coming off the bye and stuff. Not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well, and that just reflects how we played. And I didn’t practice good, and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way. So, we have to come to work every day and just be positive. It’s one game. It’s not the end of the world, but at the same time, we can play with those guys. They played great, but we also just shot ourselves in the foot. So, we just have to move on.”

The quarterback’s comments were a bit head-scratching, considering the Patriots had extra time to prepare for the ascending Colts. However, one of Jones’ teammates echoed the sentiment about last week’s practices on Thursday.

Veteran center David Andrews, who’s started all 14 games for New England this season, backed up his rookie quarterback, explaining that Jones was telling the truth about the Patriots’ lackluster preparation.

“He spoke the truth. We didn’t have a great week of practice,” Andrew said on Thursday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “That’s just what it was. Our preparation wasn’t what it needed to be at, for different reasons. That was the truth.”

Jones and Andrews will hope that whatever plagued New England in practice last week didn’t carry over to these last couple days. The Patriots (9-5) has a key AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills (8-6) staring them in the face this upcoming Sunday.

If New England can get the job done against its division rival, it will have a clear path to the AFC East crown, and perhaps the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.