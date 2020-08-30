Patriots Veteran Has Telling Comment On QB Cam Newton

A New England Patriots veteran defensive player had a telling comment on Cam Newton earlier this week.

Newton has yet to win the starting job in New England, but it’s certainly looking like he’ll be under center come Week 1.

The free agent signee has – unsurprisingly – looked better than Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham at training camp. Newton has been impressing his teammates, both on the field and off of it.

Patriots veteran Jason McCourty explained how he’s been impressed by Newton’s work ethic. The defensive back said that Newton is pretty much always at the team’s facility.

“Every morning you come in, and you walk by his locker – whether it’s 6 am, 5:30 am – his locker is already open, he’s already here. And when you’re getting ready to leave, you see him with Patriots gear on doing something,” he told The Greg Hill Show.

Newton is coming off a tough couple of seasons. The former No. 1 overall pick appears to be motivated to have a big, bounce-back season in New England.

The Patriots are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

Kickoff for that Week 1 game is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.