Patriots Veteran Issues An Apology To The Fan Base

New England Patriots fans have been pretty accustomed to winning over the last 20 seasons or so. They didn’t get to experience much of it in 2020, though.

The Patriots are 6-9 on the season heading into the Week 17 finale against the New York Jets.

It’s been a highly disappointing season in New England, as Bill Belichick’s team struggled to replace legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Cam Newton had an up-and-down (but mostly down) first season in New England. The Patriots’ defense, which lost multiple key players to opt-outs, struggled to perform at a high level.

Longtime Patriots special teams star Matthew Slater issued an apology to the fan base on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re sorry we didn’t represent ourselves in a better way with wins and losses,” Slater said on Wednesday.

Losing is never fun, but Patriots fans can probably accept it this season.

No NFL fan base has gotten to experience as much success as New England’s over the last two decades. One down season by Bill Belichick’s team is very much allowed at this point.

The Patriots and the Jets will both wrap up disappointing seasons on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.