Patriots Veteran Makes Opinion On Bill Belichick Very Clear

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Offensive tackle Trent Brown has had two stints playing for Bill Belichick in New England, so he knows the head coach well.

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier today,, Brown said the reputation Belichick has with the media and outsiders isn't necessarily what his players see from him day-to-day.

“Bill cool as s--t honestly,” Brown said. “I think a lot of people have his personality misconstrued, just because — and that’s another thing I love about him — with the Patriots we keep s--t in house.

“Whatever people speculate on the outside is just what they speculate, but they’ll never really get some truth’s from inside the building...Inside the building, he’s a cool guy. Super cool. Lot of personality.”

Brown first played for New England in 2018 after he was acquired via trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

After one season with the Pats, Brown went on to sign a four-year, $66 million free agent contract with the Oakland Raiders. While he made the Pro Bowl in 2019, his first season with the silver and black, Brown's 2020 campaign was marred by COVID-19 and a freak accident in which a pregame IV caused air to enter his blood stream and resulted in him being hospitalized.

Brown played in only five games in 2020 and was subsequently traded back to New England in the offseason. He made nine starts of the Patriots last fall, and sounds excited to line up for Belichick again in 2022.

[ NESN ]