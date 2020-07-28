The Spun

Another Patriots Veteran Is Opting Out Of The NFL Season

Patrick Chung of the Patriots walks off the field after injuring his arm in the Super Bowl.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after sustaining an injury in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are set to lose another key defender. Safety Patrick Chung is reportedly opting out of the 2020 season.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news on Chung this morning. The veteran defensive back, who started 12 games last season, is the sixth New England player to opt out of the upcoming campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.

Earlier this morning, Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Dont’a Hightower revealed he was opting out. Hightower cited his newborn son as a major reason for his decision.

“Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football — especially the new addition to our family,” he told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

In total, six Patriots have chosen to opt out: Chung, Hightower, running back Brandon Bolden, offensive linemen Marcus Cannon and Najee Toran and fullback Danny Vitale.

New England’s defense has been particularly hard hit, with the losses of Chung and Hightower compounding the departures of linebackers Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts in free agency.

We can’t blame any players for looking out for their health or their family’s health though. That all comes before football in the grand scheme of things, especially right now.


