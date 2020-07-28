Another Patriots Veteran Is Opting Out Of The NFL Season

The New England Patriots are set to lose another key defender. Safety Patrick Chung is reportedly opting out of the 2020 season.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news on Chung this morning. The veteran defensive back, who started 12 games last season, is the sixth New England player to opt out of the upcoming campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.

Earlier this morning, Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Dont’a Hightower revealed he was opting out. Hightower cited his newborn son as a major reason for his decision.

“Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football — especially the new addition to our family,” he told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung tells me that he plans to opt out of the 2020 season. He is the sixth Patriots player to do so. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 28, 2020

In total, six Patriots have chosen to opt out: Chung, Hightower, running back Brandon Bolden, offensive linemen Marcus Cannon and Najee Toran and fullback Danny Vitale.

New England’s defense has been particularly hard hit, with the losses of Chung and Hightower compounding the departures of linebackers Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts in free agency.

We can’t blame any players for looking out for their health or their family’s health though. That all comes before football in the grand scheme of things, especially right now.