Patriots Veteran Player Announces He’s Retiring From NFL

Patriots veteran fullback and fan-favorite James Develin announced his retirement Monday afternoon.

Develin has one of the best stories in the NFL. He started his college football career as a defensive end at Brown University before playing for the United and Arena Football Leagues.

Develin eventually worked his way up to the NFL, joining the Bengals’ and then Patriots’ practice squads. Before long, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound fullback carved out a role for New England. He spent seven seasons in the NFL, playing in 83 games.

The Patriots’ FB suffered a brutal neck injury early in the 2019 season. Develin cited “unforeseen complications” from his injury last year as the reason for his sudden retirement. His full retirement message can be found below:

New England will always hold a special place in Develin’s heart, and vice versa. The former Patriots fullback will clearly miss his time with the organization.

“Thank you to New England and Pats Nation for your continued support of my team,” Develin wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for taking me and my family in, we’ve enjoyed some good times together. I look forward to continuing to support them right along with you.”

The Patriots will be missing plenty of familiar faces, from past years, next season.