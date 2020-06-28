Patriots Veteran Shares Honest Reaction To Tom Brady’s Departure

The New England Patriots are full speed ahead preparing for life without Tom Brady. It won’t be an easy adjustment.

Brady has been the leader of the team for nearly two decades. Just by having him on their side, the Patriots had an advantage in most games, and could never be counted out of any games where they didn’t.

As the team’s center, David Andrews got to know Brady extremely well over the last few seasons. While Brady is leaving the Patriots, Andrews is making his return to the roster after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots.

In a recent episode of the Athletes Over Adversity podcast, Andrews discussed the topic of losing Brady.

While he admitted that there is disappointment, he also stressed the realities of life in the NFL and having to get acclimated to the new reality.

“I learned so much from him,” Andrews said, via Yahoo Sports. “Paying attention to details, that all the stuff matters, the little things matter.” “Unfortunately, that’s just part of this business, right? You’re going to lose teammates every year to trades, to cuts. I learned that early on — my wife and I were really close with this couple. We came in together and we were actually roommates during the summer and offseason program. He ends up getting traded in the middle of our second year. You learn early on that’s just part of this business, and it is what it is. You hate losing a teammate no matter who it is.”

Barring a last-minute change of heart by Bill Belichick, second-year pro Jarrett Stidham is set to replace Brady. The Patriots have publicly committed to the former Auburn star throughout the offseason.

Over the last few months, pundits have linked another onetime Auburn Tiger–star free agent Cam Newton–to New England, but right now, there’s no solid indication he’s an option for the Pats.