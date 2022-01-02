Patriots Wide Receiver Is A Healthy Scratch On Sunday

N’Keal Harry is healthy but will be a healthy scratch for the Patriots against the Jaguars on Sunday.

It was announced by Jeff Howe of The Athletic as he also confirmed that Nelson Agholor will be out with a concussion.

With Nelson Agholor (concussion) out, Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is a healthy scratch, falling behind practice squad elevation Kristian Wilkerson on a day when they could clinch a playoff spot for the first time in two years. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 2, 2022

Harry has fallen out of favor in New England for the last little bit. His numbers from last season to this season gave dropped and it only seems like a matter of time before he asks out.

Coming into this game, Harry only has 184 yards and no touchdowns on 12 receptions. In 2020, he finished with 309 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers have been dynamite this season, which has allowed New England to not use Harry as much. Both Bourne and Meyers have 700+ yards receiving with six combined touchdowns.

Tight end Hunter Henry has also been deadly in the passing game as he leads the team in touchdown receptions (nine). He also has 480 total receiving yards on 42 catches.

New England is looking to get to 10-6 overall and has a chance to clinch a playoff spot as well.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.