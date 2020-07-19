Patriots Wide Receiver Moved A Coach Into His House This Offseason

The longer you play in the NFL, the harder you have to work at your craft. Players will look for any little edge they can get.

In the case of New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, it wasn’t enough to work out with his receivers coach this offseason. Sanu decided to hire him to live with him.

According to ESPN, Sanu brought in Drew Lieberman of The Sideline Hustle to live and train with him. Lieberman previously coached at Rutgers, Albany, Wesleyan and Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey before starting his own business.

Sanu is a Rutgers alum, which led to the connection between him and Lieberman. Lieberman also trains several other college and professional players.

Sanu, who turns 31 in August, was acquired by the Patriots from the Atlanta Falcons via midseason trade last fall. In eight games with New England, he caught 26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots will be counting on more production from Sanu this season. Cam Newton will likely be the one taking over for Tom Brady, and he doesn’t have too many options on the perimeter.

Julian Edelman is still a fine slot receiver, but if Sanu can’t regain his form and second-year pro N’Keal Harry doesn’t make a big leap, New England’s receiving corps could be in a lot of trouble.