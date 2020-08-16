Patriots Wide Receiver’s Reaction To Getting Cut Is Going Viral

The New England Patriots made a roster move at the wide receiver position on Saturday.

As the Patriots opened training camp, the franchise opted to part ways with wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo. The franchise announced the move on Saturday.

Adeboyejo, 25, signed with the New England practice squad last November. He was expected to compete for a roster spot this fall.

Unfortunately, Adeboyejo has dealt with multiple injuries over the course of his career. He was waived with an injury designation by the Patriots on Saturday.

Adeboyejo at least has a sense of humor about it. The now-former New England Patriots wide receiver tweeted about his release on Saturday. Apparently, it happened on his day off.

“Got fired on my day off,” he wrote.

With the release of Adeboyejo, the Patriots now have 10 wide receivers at training camp, per MassLive.com:

Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Devin Ross, Jeff Thomas, Will Hastings and Isaiah Zuber.

New England still has to settle on a starting quarterback, too. Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham have all reportedly been getting solid reps at training camp. Newton is certainly the favorite, but Bill Belichick is known to surprise.

The Patriots open the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Miami.