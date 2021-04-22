Patriots Will Have Special Announcer For First Round Pick

The New England Patriots have just one more week to assess who they’ll take with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Speculation is building suggesting the Pats will trade up. Why? To select their next franchise quarterback.

New England doesn’t have much of a future at the position beyond Cam Newton. Trading up to select a quarterback now as opposed to later could be the right move if the right player’s available. We’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

We may not know which player the Patriots will select next week, but we do know who will announce the pick. New England is bringing in a special guest to announce the No. 15 overall pick. His name is Don Cox, a former United States Marine veteran.

“Don Cox is a third generation U.S. Marine veteran who has started his own veteran and military support foundation in New England, USA4Vets,” wrote Ricky Doyle of NESN.com. “In response to the massive food insecurity issue made worse by the ongoing pandemic, Cox’s Food4Vets program has been delivering a 14-day supply of food to veterans that need it. Since the program began, more than 5.6 million meals have been assembled and distributed to those that need it in 10 different states. In addition to Cox’s program supporting veterans and military families, more than 100 food pantries and homeless shelters have received food donations.”

The Patriots aren’t the only team bringing in a special guest to announce their draft pick.

New England will be joined by the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. All four will have a special guest announce their respective draft picks.

The 2021 NFL Draft commences next Thursday, Apr. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.