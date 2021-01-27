Patriots Will Reportedly Be ‘Uncharacteristically Aggressive’ This Offseason

Judging by the latest whispers, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots could be gearing up for a busy offseason.

You can bet that his team’s 7-9 record and missing the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade has left a sour taste in Belichick’s mouth. According to one longtime Patriots writer, the longtime head coach intends on remaking his roster.

“Everything I am hearing from down there is that the Patriots are going to be extremely and uncharacteristically aggressive in this offseason,” NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran said during an appearance on WEEI today.

Curran also offered that he doesn’t think Tom Brady’s playoff success and the fact he could win a ring without Belichick has been that much of a motivating factor in the coach’s decision to make some changes.

“Honestly, I think regardless of what Brady does, to be questioned has to be as grossly irritating for him as anything that Brady would do,” Curran said. “He’s plenty motivated already I’m sure.”

Free agency does not begin until March, so we’ll have to wait to see just how aggressive the Patriots might be.

For what it’s worth, Curran does not anticipate the team making a major splash at quarterback via trade of free agency.

“To me, I think they will be more of a mid-tier team that will try its luck in the draft, so meaning mid-tier free agent — a [Marcus] Mariota, a [Jacoby] Brissett, whoever they deem worth chasing and securing and then to play it in the draft,” he said. “That’s the hardest thing about this — do you force it in the first round with a Mac Jones or a Kyle Trask, who certainly don’t seem to me to be first-round quarterbacks? Or do you say, ‘we’re going to take that good linebacker and see if Trask or Jones if we take them in the second round are players we can develop, or somebody else?’”

New England owns the No. 15 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.