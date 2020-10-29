Patriots Will Reportedly Listen On ‘Almost Anyone’ At Deadline

Earlier this week, trade rumors started surrounding a team that rarely finds itself selling pieces during a down season.

However, that’s exactly where the New England Patriots find themselves. Bill Belichick suffered the second worst loss of his Patriots tenure last weekend against thee San Francisco 49ers.

With the loss, New England fell to 2-4 on the season. Not long after, trade rumors involving star corner Stephon Gilmore started to emerge.

Gilmore has one year left on his contract with the Patriots following the 2020 season. According to a new report from NFL insider Albert Breer, the Patriots will listen to a trade on “almost anyone.”

Here’s what Breer had to say about the Patriots:

The Patriots have been quiet thus far, but I’m told they’ve said to other teams they’d listen on almost anyone. The team did discuss Stephon Gilmore with other teams before the draft, and then again in training camp, before moving $4.5 million in his contract from 2021 to ’20. Other teams took that restructure as a sure sign that this will be Gilmore’s last year in New England. So if they lose Sunday in Buffalo, it’d be interesting to see if they’d move the timetable on his departure up.

Gilmore reportedly put his house up for sale and is asking for offers before next Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. ET – an hour after the NFL’s trade deadline.

This hasn’t exactly been the season Bill Belichick and company envisioned.

However, it’s difficult to see him throwing in the towel and trading key pieces.