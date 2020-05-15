Cam Newton remains on the open market. It looks like the 31-year-old former MVP is going to have to sign to be a backup somewhere, unless he waits to see if a starter gets injured this summer.

Ever since he became a free agent, some have mentioned Newton in conjunction with the New England Patriots. New England currently seems ready to roll with Jarrett Stidham as its starter and Brian Hoyer backing him up, which would leave no room for Newton.

While some have suggested the Patriots should sign Newton, others have claimed he wouldn’t fit in well in New England. Legendary former Patriot linebacker Willie McGinest doesn’t believe that is the case.

On FS1 today, McGinest was asked if Cam and Belichick could hypothetically coexist. He was adamant that they could and added that there is “a lot of respect” within the Patriots organization for Newton because of how he’s played against them in the past.

Former Patriots' great @WillieMcGinest believes Cam Newton & Bill Belichick could coexist in New England "There's a lot of respect from the Patriots organization when it comes to Cam Newton."

Additionally, McGinest said that there shouldn’t be much concern over Belichick handling Cam’s big personality because he’s shown himself to be capable of working with all different kinds of players over the years.

“When you look at Cam Newton and the issues he’s had, it’s never been off the field,” McGinest said. “It’s never really been on the field. It’s been when he hasn’t performed at a certain level and he’s frustrated with himself, or he didn’t win football games. And it was usually at the press conference, at the podium.”

If we had to bet, it doesn’t seem like the Patriots will sign Newton. It is interesting to hear McGinest’s perspective though, considering how long he played in New England.