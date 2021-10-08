Patriots Without 4 Starting Offensive Linemen At Practice Today

The New England Patriots are 1-3 and hoping to end their recent skid against the Houston Texans this Sunday. But that may be a challenge with so many of their starting offensive linemen missing from practice today.

Four of the Patriots’ starting offensive linemen were absent from practice on Friday. Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu were recently placed on the COVID-19 list. Right tackle Trent Brown is dealing with a calf injury, while right guard Shaq Mason is listed with an abdomen injury.

Brown was the only one from that group who didn’t play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The line struggled to protect rookie quarterback Mac Jones, allowing four sacks and letting him get hit 12 more times.

We’ll find out later today if Wynn, Onwenu, Brown and Mason are available to play on Sunday. How they’re listed after practice will be very telling.

It’s been a rough start to the 2021 season for the New England Patriots. They had similar struggles last year, but had more veteran leadership to help them navigate through the tough times.

Thus far, their only win has come against the New York Jets, who had a rookie quarterback of their own as a starter. Outside of a dominating win over the Jets, they’ve failed to score 20 points against the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints or Buccaneers.

But further tests await this Sunday with their depth poised to be tested to the limit.

Can the New England Patriots beat the Houston Texans without four of their starting offensive linemen?