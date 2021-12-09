Patriots Worked Out Free Agent Wide Receiver Thursday

Free agent wide receiver Matt Cole, who has bounced around several NFL franchises the last two seasons, worked out for the New England Patriots today.

Cole has spent time on the practice squad with the New York Giants, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers this year, earning a promotion to the Panthers’ active roster for a game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

Cole played 18 special teams snaps against Miami, making one tackle.

The Patriots had free-agent receiver Matt Cole in for a workout. He played in college at McKendree. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 9, 2021

A product of McKendree University in Illinois, a Division II school, Cole made his NFL debut with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Against the Seattle Seahawks in the regular season finale in Week 17, Cole played 16 special teams snaps and recorded a pair of tackles.

If the Patriots wind up signing Cole, special teams is where he’ll likely be asked to fill a role for the AFC East leaders.