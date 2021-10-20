After giving up over 400 passing yards to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the New England Patriots have decided to search for reinforcements at defensive back.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots are working out veteran cornerback Brian Poole this Wednesday. He last played for the New Orleans Saints.

Poole was on track to earn a spot on the Saints’ 53-man roster, but an injury in the preseason forced him to go on injured reserve.

Before he signed a one-year contract with the Saints, Poole spent two seasons with the New York Jets. During that two-year span, he had 103 total tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions.

In 2019, Pro Football Focus had Poole as the ninth highest-graded cornerback. Clearly, he can make a difference for his team.

Former Jets’ and Saints’ cornerback Brian Poole is working out today for the Patriots, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2021

Earlier this week, Patriots legend Ty Law said his former team needs to find cornerbacks who can step up in crucial situations.

“You have to have somebody that can cover,” Law explained. “I mean, we were looking for Jackson to step up. He was playing pretty good football. But I didn’t want to pass him the mantle just yet when we’re talking about him compared to Stephon Gilmore. But you have to have guys in the back that can step up and make plays.”

A little over 24 hours after Law made that statement, the Patriots scheduled a workout with Poole. Perhaps he can be that difference-maker that Law is looking for.