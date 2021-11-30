Patriots Working Out Running Back On Tuesday

The New England Patriots rushing attack has been one of the best in the NFL this season, but that won’t prevent the organization from looking for ways to add depth to the backfield.

With J.J. Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list, that’s exactly what New England is hoping to do.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots will bring in veteran running back Devine Ozigbo to work out on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent out of Nebraska was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend.

New England would likely add Ozigbo to the practice squad if all goes well during this Tuesday’s workout, per Reiss.

Ozigbo has bounced around exclusively between the Saints and the Jaguars during his nearly three years in the NFL. After beginning his professional career in New Orleans in 2019, the former Cornhusker made way for Jacksonville during the middle of that season. He tallied 27 rushing yards and and 23 receiving yards in a Week 17 victory that year over the Indianapolis Colts.

Since then, Ozigbo has struggled to have his breakthrough moment. He’s recorded just two carries and 10 catches since while splitting time between the Jaguars and the Saints.

New England is already set at the running back position, so Ozigbo will come aboard as a depth piece for the time being if he does get signed. Damien Harris, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran Brandon Bolden have led the way for the Patriots and powered the group to rank inside the top 10 in the league in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

New England’s ground game will be tested this upcoming Monday against the Buffalo Bills. If the Patriots can find some success running the football, they should come out on top and emerge as the favorites in the AFC East moving forward.

Kickoff between New England (8-4) and Buffalo (7-4) is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET.