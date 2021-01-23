Patriots WR Julian Edelman Gives Honest Answer To Retirement Question

The 2020 NFL season wasn’t very kind to the New England Patriots, who missed the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

New starting quarterback Cam Newton struggled to get anything going for much of the season. Part of those struggles had to do with his primary receiver missing a major part of the season with injury.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman exploded for 236 yards in the first two games of the season. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury that saw him miss the final 10 games of the season.

Earlier this week, Edelman was (somewhat sarcastically) asked about the possibility of retirement.

Here’s his response, via NESN:

“You guys are nuts,” Edelman said laughing. “What are you talking about? Right now we’re being a dad right now and we’re sitting back and training, getting our body right for the next year. It’s a time to get away from football right now. It was a long, crazy year. …

Edelman went on to suggest he’s not even thinking about retirement right now.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. This whole year was so jacked up, man. It was so long. I just need to decompress for a little bit. I am out in L.A. right now and taking my kid to school and picking her up, and doing those kind of things that you don’t get to do during the season. I am enjoying that right now, so I don’t necessarily know what you guys are talking about.”

Edelman still has one more year left on his contract with the Patriots.