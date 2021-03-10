Patriots WR Julian Edelman Has Powerful Message For Meyers Leonard

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is in a world of trouble for using an anti-Semitic slur in a recent Twitch livestream. But New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is willing to offer him an olive branch.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Edelman delivered “An open letter” to the embattled NBA star. Edelman wrote that he doesn’t believe Leonard was being deliberately hateful when he used the slur, but made it clear that his ignorance is part of the problem.

“I get the sense that you didn’t use that word out of hate, more out of ignorance,” Edelman wrote. “Most likely, you weren’t trying to hurt anyone or even profile Jews in your comment. That’s what makes it so destructive. When someone intends to be hateful, it’s usually met with great resistance. Casual ignorance is harder to combat and has greater reach, especially when you commend great influence. Hate is like a virus. Even accidentally, it can rapidly spread.”

Edelman offered to visit Leonard in Miami to discuss the topic further. He even suggested that they meet for a Shabbat dinner with some friends.

Meyers Leonard has since apologized publicly for using the word. However, he is still in serious trouble with the team.

The Heat announced last night that Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely while the NBA investigates the incident. There is likely a better than zero chance that Leonard has stepped onto the court for Miami for the last time.

But whether his NBA career is jeopardized by what he did or not, Leonard needs a serious talking too.

Given his advocacy work for Jewish groups in the past, Julian Edelman would be an ideal person to give it to him.