Patriots WR Reacts To The Team Signing QB Cam Newton

A veteran New England Patriots wide receiver has reacted to the team signing free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton, 31, is no longer a free agent. The former NFL MVP quarterback was released by the Carolina Panthers in March. The Panthers hired Matt Rhule and signed Teddy Bridgewater in free agency.

The Patriots were consistently linked to Newton, though many felt Bill Belichick was comfortable rolling with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Of course, those people were wrong.

Newton has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million on Sunday evening. He’s expected to compete for the starting job.

Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu shared his reaction to the news with NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

“I knew something was up when you called. This is crazy. I think it’s great. I mean it’s Cam Newton. He can help the team in so many ways. He’s a big powerful leader. All he has to do is go be Cam. He’s an MVP,” Sanu said.

Newton has battled injuries in recent seasons, but when healthy, he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Of course, his health is still a major question. But the Patriots are rightfully excited by the news.

New England is scheduled to open training camp next month. The Patriots will have Newton, Stidham and Brian Hoyer at the quarterback position.

The Pats are scheduled to open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.