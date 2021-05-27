Patriots WR Reveals What’s Surprised Him About Mac Jones

The New England Patriots happily waited for Mac Jones to fall into their laps in the 2021 NFL Draft. And now that he’s a member of the team, he’s quickly making an impression on his teammates.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was asked what’s surprised him about Jones so far. Bourne responded that he’s found Jones has a lot more swagger than he first thought.

“He has a swag to him that I didn’t know that he had,” Bourne said.

Given how buttoned-up Alabama head coach Nick Saban prefers his quarterbacks to be, it’s a little bit surprising. We rarely saw Jones demonstrate any “swagger” outside of scoring touchdowns.

You certainly wouldn’t guess it from his social media accounts, which are almost exclusively retweets of his teams and teammates.

Mac Jones is coming off one of the greatest seasons in Alabama history. He went 13-0 in his lone year as a starter, shattering school records en route to winning a national title and finishing a Heisman Trophy finalist after teammate DeVonta Smith.

Jones’ success at Alabama caused his draft stock to skyrocket – so much so that there was debate whether he might be a top-3 pick at one point.

But he ultimately went No. 15 overall to the New England Patriots – where Saban’s longtime friend Bill Belichick is waiting to mentor him.

What else will we learn about Mac Jones in the days and weeks to come?