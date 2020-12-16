Patriots WR’s Trainer Has Brutally Honest Comment On Cam Newton

N’Keal Harry has not enjoyed the second-year breakout he and the New England Patriots had been hoping for. How much of the responsibility for that falls on Cam Newton?

At least some of it, Harry’s trainer Rischad Whitfield told Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire this week. Whitfield theorized that Newton’s unfamiliarity with the New England offense was part of the reason for his client’s marginal production this season.

“We’ve got a new quarterback. We’ve got to put some of that (expletive) on Cam,” Whitfield said. “Cam hasn’t been the most accurate this year. Like if (N’Keal) had Tom Brady, Tom Brady would’ve fed him. But we’re back there with Cam and Cam’s getting acclimated to the offense, too.”

Whitfield did say that he likes Newton and thinks next year will be a better season for both. However, there’s no guarantee the Patriots look to re-sign Newton after inking him to a one-year deal this year.

N'Keal Harry's trainer says Cam Newton is partly to blame for the WR’s lack of production https://t.co/BbCAIXJbWv — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 16, 2020

As for what Harry himself needs to work on, Whitfield said his suddenness in his release and ability to get separation have been things the pair have focused on in the past.

“If me and N’Keal were working right now, the first thing we’re doing is working on quickness and acceleration,” Whitfield said. “We’ve got to work on quickness and acceleration. Any receiver — it ain’t strength, it ain’t none of that — they’ve got to be able to escape those hard corners. You know what I mean? Those Jalen Ramseys, those Darrius Slays, those Xavien Howards.”

Harry, a first-round pick in 2019, has caught 29 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns this season. Newton, meanwhile, has thrown for 2,172 yards but only five touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games.