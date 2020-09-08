Pats Fans Loving What N’Keal Harry Said About Cam Newton

Many have question Cam Newton’s character and effort over the years. But it appears those concerns can be put to rest. The new Patriots quarterback is putting in work to prepare for the fast-approaching 2020 season.

It’s a new era in Foxborough. Tom Brady won’t be suiting up for the Patriots this season after he signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the off-season. Now, Bill Belichick is handing the reins over to a former NFL MVP.

Newton’s play has declined these past few years after several disappointing seasons in Carolina. Perhaps a fresh start with the Patriots will give Newton the second chance he’s been seeking.

While some still have concerns over Newton’s character and effort, N’Keal Harry’s recent comments contradict any concerns. Harry recently told reporters he’s never seen Newton go home after practices or meetings. Newton’s clearly putting in extra work to have a successful 2020 season.

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry says he’s never seen Cam Newton go home after practice or meetings. Putting in the work. (via @MarkDanielsPJ, @Edelman11) pic.twitter.com/etkimeHvJg — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 7, 2020

This is exactly what Patriots fans want to hear. And it certainly provides plenty of optimism for the 2020 campaign.

There’s no doubt New England has lost plenty of star-power on both sides of the ball. But Belichick has a knack for avoiding disaster and hiding a few tricks up his sleeve.

If Newton can play like his former MVP self, the Patriots should be in good shape. But the Buffalo Bills appear poised to challenge the Patriots for the AFC East division title.