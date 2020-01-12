Julian Edelman clearly isn’t handling the Patriots’ early playoff exit well. The veteran wide receiver was arrested Saturday night in California.

According to a report from TMZ, the 33-year-old Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills. He allegedly jumped onto the hood of someone’s Mercedes-Benz.

Edelman was arrested, cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released. He’s slated to appear in court in April.

NBA legend Paul Pierce was actually hanging out with Edelman and former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola on Saturday. He posted a picture of the three out and about.

Pierce also commented on that photo, saying it was taken minutes before Edelman’s arrest and joking that the wideout’s street cred is “through the roof now.”

Paul Pierce 😂😂 But who’s Mercedes did Edelman jump on? @TMZ pic.twitter.com/aNdvpuZcHd — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) January 12, 2020

Maybe Edelman’s street cred really is at an all-time high now, as Pierce says. His head coach Bill Belichick surely isn’t happy he got into trouble though.

Overall, a pretty embarrassing night for Edelman, even though he’s not facing any serious repercussions.