Peter King Has Interesting 2021 QB Suggestion For The Patriots

The New England Patriots started the 2020 NFL season without a familiar face under center: star quarterback Tom Brady.

The six-time Super Bowl champion decided to take his talents down the Florida. Brady inked a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the Patriots looking for a new quarterback.

New England settled on Cam Newton as the team’s quarterback for the 2020 season. Unfortunately, that move hasn’t worked out too well.

As the Patriots struggle to find success on offense, fans and analysts know Newton isn’t the future of the team. But where else would they turn?

NFL insiders Mike Florio and Peter King suggested Matthew Stafford could be a replacement.

Here’s what they had to say, via Patriots Wire:

“That’s an interesting one because Matthew Stafford’s probably got five good years left. Bill Belichick’s probably got five good years left,” King said. “So, that would actually make some sense to me. But again, the problem is the money you got to pay him. Do the Patriots want to pay a quarterback 20% of their salary cap? I just don’t think so.”

Stafford has two years left on his contract with the Lions, though there is a potential out after the 2020 season.

He’s been the face of the Lions franchise for years, so it would be interesting to see the team move on from him – especially considering he can play for at least another five years.