Peter Schrager Proposes A Major Patriots Draft Trade

The latest mock draft from NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has the New England Patriots trading up to select an offensive playmaker from Alabama, but it might not be who you think it is.

Schrager actually has the Patriots moving from the No. 16 pick to the No. 12 pick so they can select wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

New England added several pass catchers this offseason, but they still don’t have a true star at wideout. Adding a promising prospect like Smith would solve that problem.

As for trade compensation, Schrager believes the Patriots would need to move their second-round pick in this year’s draft in order to move up four sports and take Smith.

“Everyone seems to think Philadelphia is looking to trade up into the top 10, but I believe the Eagles are a prime team to trade down, looking to squeeze out another first-round pick for next year — giving them potentially four in 2022 — or an additional second-rounder in 2021,” Schrager wrote, via NFL.com. “New England gives up its second-round pick (No. 46) to move up three spots for the Heisman-winning, Nick Saban-endorsed star WR1.”

The Heisman winner heading to the @Patriots? 👀@PSchrags' full mock draft 2.0: https://t.co/I0ZntxUOIg 📺: NFL Mock Draft Live | TONIGHT (8pm ET) on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/lTSD2cRIKD — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 20, 2021

Smith is coming off an incredible season at Alabama, where he had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He became the first wideout to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard in 1991.

The transition from Tuscaloosa to Foxborough wouldn’t be an issue for Smith. After all, he knows what it’s like to play for a no-nonsense coach.

Patriots fans, would you like to see DeVonta Smith on the roster for the 2021 season?