Look: Peyton Manning Reacts To Mac Jones' Dirty Slide

During this Monday night's game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, second-year quarterback Mac Jones had a questionable slide in the first half.

As Jones was sliding to the ground, he raised his leg and kicked Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in a sensitive area.

Peyton Manning shared his thoughts on Jones' slide while on ESPN's "Manningcast."

Manning believes plays like this make defensive players hate quarterbacks.

"D-linemen don't like this. You can't hit the quarterback, but yet, he can kick you right in the jewels," Manning said. "That's why D-linemen don't like quarterbacks."

Brisker ended up getting the last laugh, intercepting a pass from Jones in the second quarter.

Jones was eventually benched in favor of Bailey Zappe, who finished the game with 185 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Patriots will have a tough decision to make at quarterback for Week 8 and beyond.