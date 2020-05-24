The Spun

Peyton Manning’s Comment On Rob Gronkowski Is Going Viral

Peyton Manning in a Tennessee hat watching a game.TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning isn’t letting a bunch of rain affect his sense of humor heading into The Match: Champions for Charity this afternoon.

Rain has delayed the 18-hole match for charity between Manning, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Turner Sports caught up with Manning and Woods as they were practicing through the rain storms. Manning was asked who he should have brought as his caddie.

Manning first said that he should’ve brought Bill Belichick so he could annoy Brady. The legendary Patriots coach and his now-ex quarterback likely aren’t on the best of terms right now.

The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback then brought up Rob Gronkowski. His comment on the former Patriots tight end is going viral.

“Gronk does whatever Tom asks him to do: ‘Gronk, go wrestle, take a year off, come play in Tampa with me later, caddy for me.'”

Manning wasn’t the only quarterback firing off pre-match shots.

Brady joked that Manning is more of a “dome” quarterback and will probably struggle in the elements today.

The Match: Champions for Charity will pit Manning and Woods against Brady and Mickelson. It will raise at least $10 million for coronavirus relief.

It’s currently delayed until 3:40 p.m. E.T., but the rain doesn’t appear to be going away.

The Match is scheduled to be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN once the weather has cleared up enough.

Stay tuned for updates.

