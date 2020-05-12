Seahawks WR Phillip Dorsett Admits He Made ‘Mistake’ With Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks made an under-the-radar move this offseason to upgrade their receiving corps, adding Phillip Dorsett to their depth chart. He spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots.

During his time in New England, the Miami product had a total of 73 receptions for 881 yards and eight touchdowns. Although he hasn’t lived up to the expectations that come with being a first-round pick, he’s a lethal deep threat for any offense.

Now that Dorsett is no longer with the Patriots, he admit the biggest mistake he made in Foxborough. It turns out that Dorsett could’ve signed with the Seahawks last offseason, yet passed up on the offer.

“I could have come (to Seattle) last year, but I chose to stay in New England,” Dorsett told The News Tribune. “I didn’t want to make that mistake again.”

Russell Wilson's unique skill at throwing the deep ball is a main reason Phillip Dorsett says he signed with the #Seahawks. The speedy WR arriving from New England says he made "a mistake" not signing with Seattle last year https://t.co/QoI3YZtc2o @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 12, 2020

Seattle should be a much better fit for Dorsett’s skillset.

Russell Wilson has the most touchdown passes in the NFL on throws beyond 20-plus yards since 2012. He should develop strong chemistry with Dorsett, who spent the past few years on an offense that values short passes.

Dorsett isn’t the only speedster on the Seahawks. Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf are explosive receivers in their own right.

We’ll see if Dorsett can revitalize his career in Seattle. At the very least, he’s finally on a team that should utilize him correctly.