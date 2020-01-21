Photo: Bill Belichick’s Hat At The Senior Bowl Is Going Viral

Bill Belichick is at the Senior Bowl in Mobile this week. For the first time in a few years, he’s not spending this part of January preparing for the Super Bowl.

Even though the Patriots were eliminated early in the playoffs this year, Belichick couldn’t resist reminding everyone of his resume. His choice of headgear at today’s Senior Bowl practice is going viral.

Belichick is sporting a white visor with “VIII Rings” written on it, a reference to the number of Super Bowls he’s been a part of. That’s also the name of the coach’s boat.

Belichick has won six as the head coach of the Patriots after winning two as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

Bill Belichick at the Senior Bowl with an “VIII Rings visor.” Major flex pic.twitter.com/BBAVlXNae5 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 21, 2020

Right now, Belichick is focused on seeing which NFL Draft prospects can help him win ring No. 9.

Of course, he also has to see who his quarterback is next year and beyond. There’s a chance that Tom Brady, the man who helped him win all six of those titles in New England, could actually be playing elsewhere next fall.