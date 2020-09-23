Photo: Bill Belichick’s Wednesday Press Conference Outfit Is Going Viral

The Spun

Bill Belichick walking on the field in Patriots gear.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups prior to Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Noted sharp dresser Bill Belichick really broke out his Sunday best for this morning’s media session.

A photo of Belichick at the podium has been going viral, and it’s a sight to behold. We’re used to seeing the Patriots‘ head coach in beat up leisure wear but this takes things to the extreme.

Belichick usually wears cutoff sweatshirts, so there’s nothing noteworthy about that. But today’s top also has holes all around the collar and is incredibly weathered and faded.

The dude looks like he just got out of bed.

Not surprisingly, Belichick’s outfit has elicited lots of media reaction this morning.

Look, Belichick is who he is. He’s never gonna be fashionable, and most of the time, won’t even look presentable on the sideline or in front of the camera.

Still, he might want to ask his new quarterback for some fashion advice. Cam Newton could at least tell him it is time to get rid of that sweatshirt.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.