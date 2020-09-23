Photo: Bill Belichick’s Wednesday Press Conference Outfit Is Going Viral

Noted sharp dresser Bill Belichick really broke out his Sunday best for this morning’s media session.

A photo of Belichick at the podium has been going viral, and it’s a sight to behold. We’re used to seeing the Patriots‘ head coach in beat up leisure wear but this takes things to the extreme.

Belichick usually wears cutoff sweatshirts, so there’s nothing noteworthy about that. But today’s top also has holes all around the collar and is incredibly weathered and faded.

The dude looks like he just got out of bed.

Not surprisingly, Belichick’s outfit has elicited lots of media reaction this morning.

Bill Belichick not yet ready to retire this sweatshirt. Respect. pic.twitter.com/N66A6bpKpl — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 23, 2020

Serious question: If this were a lesser coach would they get ripped for their "unprofessional appearance"? I dress like that every day and think it's hilarious but pretty sure someone would call out Gase, Patricia, etc. if they did it. pic.twitter.com/4iVtDIMukC — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) September 23, 2020

Today's Bill Belichick's photos have a distinct "mugshot after being arrested while in bed" vibe. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 23, 2020

Look, Belichick is who he is. He’s never gonna be fashionable, and most of the time, won’t even look presentable on the sideline or in front of the camera.

Still, he might want to ask his new quarterback for some fashion advice. Cam Newton could at least tell him it is time to get rid of that sweatshirt.