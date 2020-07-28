Photo: Cam Newton Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Training Camp

The Spun

Make no mistake, the 2020 season is an important one for Cam Newton. He’s got plenty to show his doubters.

Newton signed with New England one month ago and will have the opportunity to replace Tom Brady. The former Carolina Panthers star has already been getting in work with his new teammates.

Newton has worked out with wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry recently, and today he shared a picture of himself with two more New England wideouts, Julian Edelman and Damiere Byrd.

Along with the picture, Newton posted lyrics from J. Cole’s “Lion King On Ice,” words that seemed to convey a clear message ahead of his first official training camp with the Patriots.

“I got real, big plans, I ain’t gone lie. I got a whole lot to prove, I ain’t gone lie,” Newton wrote.

While Newton is eager to get to work in New England, at least six Patriots players have elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Among that group are key defenders Patrick Chung and Dont’a Hightower.

It will certainly be a major challenge for Bill Belichick and company to keep the franchise’s lengthy playoff streak intact.


