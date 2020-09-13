The Spun

Photo: Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit For Week 1 Is Going Viral

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton at practice.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 18: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots gestures during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)

Cam Newton is less than an hour away from making his New England Patriots debut.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback will start behind center in Week 1. Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in free agency and won the starting job after impressing in training camp.

Bill Belichick was quickly impressed by Newton’s play.

“He’s an extremely hard-working player,” Belichick said on the Rich Eisen Show last month. “First-guy in, last-one out type of guy. He’s really studied hard and has spent a lot of extra time trying to learn our offense, our communication, our calls, nomenclature and so forth. I’ve been very impressed with that. He’s done a good job of picking it up. He’s a very skilled athlete.”

Newton will now look to impress in a regular season game.

Before that, he’s styling off of the field. Newton, known for his bold pregame and postgame outfits, is wearing quite the suit heading into Gillette Stadium:

If Newton plays as good as he feels in that suit, the Patriots will be just fine.

New England and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. The game will be televised on CBS. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call.


