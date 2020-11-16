Photo: Cam Newton Had Telling Look In Postgame Press Conference

Cam Newton hasn’t had a lot to smile about lately.

The New England Patriots had a promising start to the season, but things went downhill fast. Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and did not play well upon returning. The Patriots started the year 2-1, but went on to lose four straight games.

New England got back in the win column last Monday night, but Bill Belichick’s team needed a last-second field goal to beat the winless New York Jets. As far as uninspiring wins go, that one ranked pretty high on the list.

Things changed on Sunday night, however. The Patriots hosted the AFC contending Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

New England pulled off the upset, beating Baltimore, 23-17, in a wild weather game. The Patriots used a powerful rushing attack and imposing defense to take down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Newton was able to smile following the win.

Cam Newton’s smile says it all. pic.twitter.com/8e4WkfWjcK — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 16, 2020

After a brutal month-plus stretch of games, the Patriots are now back in contention. They’re 2.5 games back in the AFC East, trailing the Buffalo Bills at 7-3.

New England will look to get back to the .500 mark next Sunday at Houston.