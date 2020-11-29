Photo: Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit Going Viral Again

Another week, another viral pregame outfit for Cam Newton.

The New England Patriots are scheduled to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. If New England is going to get back in the playoff hunt, this is essentially a must-win game.

Newton appears to be ready for kickoff.

The Patriots quarterback showed up to Gillette Stadium rocking quite the pregame outfit today.

This is the second straight week in which Newton’s pregame outfit went viral.

Monday morning, Newton addressed his outfit on WEEI.

“For it to be shorts, suspenders, bow tie, over-sweater, those are just little things; I don’t want to look like nobody else. I want to be uniquely me. … Different is good,” Newton told The Greg Hill Show, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Newton also explained the mindset behind his pregame outfit decisions.

“I want to promote being yourself, being uniquely you. And I think if we have more people thinking like that, this world would be in a better place, rather than trying to be like somebody else for all the wrong reasons,” he said.

That’s a pretty good reason.

New England and Arizona, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.