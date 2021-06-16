Photo Of Mac Jones At Patriots Minicamp Going Viral

By all accounts, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has displayed an admirable work ethic during his first NFL offseason.

None other than head coach Bill Belichick said earlier this month that Jones has “earned a lot of respect” with his approach thus far. If this morning is any indication, the 2021 first-round pick continues to leave a favorable impression.

Beat reporters arriving to cover the final day of Patriots minicamp were welcomed by the sight of Jones out of the field by himself. Jones was the first player to arrive for the session.

Here are a couple of photos of the former Alabama star getting some early work in.

First on the field this morning: Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/xr2DsMg3pG — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 16, 2021

Mac Jones is the first #Patriots player on the field today. pic.twitter.com/B1jzJTTOGb — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) June 16, 2021

Now, it should be noted that despite being ahead of schedule with his arrival, Jones ultimately didn’t have the best day of practice, according to those present.

Jones reportedly finished 11-of-20 with an interception during team drills, while starter Cam Newton was sharp, going 17-of-21.

Mac Jones put a lot balls in the bad bucket today. Struggled during back to back team periods, including throwing an INT to little known Dee Virgin. Also seemed to have some issues identifying pass protection, which led to some longer talks with David Andrews and McDaniels. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 16, 2021

Mac Jones said that he knows he’ll have some good days, and some bad days, but that he will keep working through it all. Today, he showed the most visible frustration media members have seen after throwing a pick to DB Dee Virgin. He wound up and nearly punched the ground after. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 16, 2021

Up-and-down performances are to be expected from Jones, who is still getting acclimated to the NFL and is said to have a long way to go before he’s able to take the full complement of starter’s reps.

However, early indications are he has the dedication to continue to improve, which is all the Patriots can ask for right now.