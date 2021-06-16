The Spun

Photo Of Mac Jones At Patriots Minicamp Going Viral

Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after winning the national championship. He's a New England Patriots rookie in 2021.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

By all accounts, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has displayed an admirable work ethic during his first NFL offseason.

None other than head coach Bill Belichick said earlier this month that Jones has “earned a lot of respect” with his approach thus far. If this morning is any indication, the 2021 first-round pick continues to leave a favorable impression.

Beat reporters arriving to cover the final day of Patriots minicamp were welcomed by the sight of Jones out of the field by himself. Jones was the first player to arrive for the session.

Here are a couple of photos of the former Alabama star getting some early work in.

Now, it should be noted that despite being ahead of schedule with his arrival, Jones ultimately didn’t have the best day of practice, according to those present.

Jones reportedly finished 11-of-20 with an interception during team drills, while starter Cam Newton was sharp, going 17-of-21.

Up-and-down performances are to be expected from Jones, who is still getting acclimated to the NFL and is said to have a long way to go before he’s able to take the full complement of starter’s reps.

However, early indications are he has the dedication to continue to improve, which is all the Patriots can ask for right now.


