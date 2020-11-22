Photo: NFL Fans Continue To Love Steve Belichick’s Haircut

Bill Belichick draws attention to his appearance by not caring about it at all. His son Steve does so with a unique haircut.

All season long, Steve Belichick’s mullet cut has drawn comments from NFL fans and announcers. The dude has been working on the style since at least last year.

This afternoon, the CBS cameras zeroed in on Steve on the New England sideline, allowing his glorious mullet to be on full display for the masses.

Here’s what it looks like, in case you missed it.

Steve Belichick with the iconic cut. pic.twitter.com/WCE2827b10 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 22, 2020

While casual observers might be most captivated by Steve Belichick’s hair, the Patriots outside linebackers coach and his head coach father are undoubtedly more concerned with the stat that is shown in the above screen grab.

The Patriots’ red zone defense has left a lot to be desired this season. Today, New England’s defense in general has been disappointing, as Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has carved the unit up.

It’s early in the third quarter in Houston and Watson has already passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans lead New England 21-10.

This would be quite a letdown loss for a Patriots team riding a two-game win streak, including a victory over the Ravens.