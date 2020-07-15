Photo Of Bill Belichick Shooting A Commercial Is Going Viral

Bill Belichick is supposed to begin training camp at the end of the month. In the meantime, he’s using some of his time to film a commercial.

This week, Belichick is filming a spot for Subway, the fast food chain. The shoot itself provided an incredible viral moment of the legendary head coach.

A photo from the set–presumably a still shot taken during the filming of the commercial-shows Belichick sitting on a bench digging into a Subway footlong. The visual of him biting into the sandwich is hilarious.

You can see the picture in the last frame of the tweet below.

Bill Belichick spending a good part of the day on the Branford Green! The @Patriots head coach & 8-time Super Bowl champ filming a spot for @SUBWAY. More tonight on @WTNH at 6pm! pic.twitter.com/DCqyUshcbp — John Pierson (@JPPierson) July 14, 2020

Wonder if Belichick is actually a Subway fan? If he is, he could probably stand to eat his subs in a less awkward manner.

Once his screen time is behind him this summer, Belichick will shift his attention full-time to preparing for the 2020 season. Most notably, he won’t have Tom Brady as his starting quarterback for the first time in two decades.

The immediate future of the Patriots will likely fall into the hands of new acquisition Cam Newton, who was signed in late June after several months on the open market.