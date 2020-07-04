Photo Of Cam Newton In Foxborough Is Going Viral

Cam Newton is officially in Foxborough after signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

The big-bodied, dual-threat quarterback’s time in Carolina came to an end this off-season. The Panthers, as a whole, have undergone major changes, including swapping out head coach Ron Rivera for former Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule wanted to clean house, resulting in opting to not re-sign Cam Newton. After a stressful off-season as a free agent, Newton has landed with Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

New England is another team entering a new era this upcoming season. With Tom Brady off to Tampa Bay, Newton now emerges as the Patriots’ likely starting quarterback, as long as he can remain healthy and beat out Jarrett Stidham. Newton is already in Foxborough after recently signing his one-year deal with New England.

Cam Newton’s always had a unique style – it looks like he’s sticking with it in Foxborough. Patriots fans are certainly hoping the former NFL MVP can return to his previous MVP-self.

Newton’s struggled to remain healthy over the past few seasons. But all signs indicate he’s healthier than ever. If that’s true, New England could have another impressive season in 2020, despite losing Brady to the Bucs.

Newton still has some work to do to secure the Patriots’ starting quarterback gig. He’ll have to beat out another Auburn alum, Jarrett Stidham, in coming weeks.