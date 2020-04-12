Photo: What Cam Newton Looks Like In A Patriots Uniform

Cam Newton remains unsigned as he waits for the quarterback landscape to continue to settle down. It has been reported that Newton wants to see which NFL teams take a quarterback in next week’s draft before deciding where to sign.

Even though he’s coming off major injuries and played in only two games last fall, Newton is by all account eyeing an opportunity to be a starter in 2020. Many have suggested the Los Angeles Chargers as a potential fit, but as of now LA says it is moving forward with Tyrod Taylor and will likely pick its next franchise passer in the upcoming draft.

What about the New England Patriots though? Well, it doesn’t seem like Bill Belichick has much interest in Newton, but that hasn’t stopped some from dreaming of a scenario where the 2015 NFL MVP is signed to go to Foxboro to be Tom Brady’s replacement.

Former NFL defensive back Will Blackmon is one of the people hoping this comes to fruition. Blackmon shared a photoshopped image of Newton in a Patriots uniform and helmet on his Twitter account Saturday.

“Man, this just looks great,” he wrote.

Man, this just looks great. pic.twitter.com/EyQVFUxrHK — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) April 11, 2020

Currently, the Patriots have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as their top two quarterbacks. If the season began today, Stidham would likely get the starting nod.

A healthy Newton is obviously better than either of those options but it doesn’t look like he’s under consideration for New England. We also don’t know just yet how healthy he is or isn’t.