Photos: Cam Newton Has Reportedly Arrived In Boston

With training camp only six days away, NFL fans will soon get a look at Cam Newton on the field for the New England Patriots.

Newton has spent the last nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns. During his time with the franchise, he led them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015 and won the MVP Award.

Things will be a little different for Newton in New England. For starters, Bill Belichick’s coaching style doesn’t exactly mesh with Newton’s attitude. He’ll have to make sure he performs his role well above all else.

Fans recently caught a glimpse of how Newton will look throwing to the Patriots wide receivers, as the former No. 1 overall pick shared a video of him working out with Julian Edelman.

It won’t be very long until Newton is throwing footballs at the team’s facility. On Wednesday night, photos emerged of the Auburn product at Boston Logan International Airport.

Here are the photos of Newton making the rounds on Twitter:

#Patriots QB Cam Newton has arrived at Boston Logan airport. pic.twitter.com/2rwnIl8aoo — Chelsi McDonald (@ChelsiMMcDonald) July 22, 2020

Even people that aren’t fond of the Patriots are intrigued with the team’s roster for the 2020 season. Newton is an exciting player that could take over a game when healthy.

Before the Patriots hand the keys to the offense over to Newton, the dual-threat quarterback will need to beat out Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

The quarterback battle in New England will be the talk of training camp, that’s for sure.