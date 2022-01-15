Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

Life as a professional football player has been pretty good for Mac Jones.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback led the team to a playoff berth in his very first NFL season. New England selected Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft and appears to have received a steal.

Jones has been arguably the best rookie quarterback in the league this season. He’s executing the offense at a high level, and will need to keep that going for tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

New England and Buffalo face off for the third time this season. After splitting the regular season series, Jones is hoping he can lead his team to a win in the grudge match and keep the Patriots playoff run alive.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback also has a strong support system at home. Jones is dating and living with his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott (@sophiescott9)

The happy couple has been dating for a couple of years. Jones and Scott appear to have met in Tuscaloosa – where Jones helped lead the team to a national title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott (@sophiescott9)

After dominating at the collegiate level, Jones is taking advantage of life as an NFL quarterback now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott (@sophiescott9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott (@sophiescott9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott (@sophiescott9)

New England and Buffalo kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.