Every offseason usually adds a new layer of excitement to the NFL, but this year will be even more special due to all the potential quarterback movement around the league. Marquee names will hit the open market, such as Drew Brees, Phillip Rivers and Tom Brady.

There are also a few under-the-radar options that will be free agents this offseason, which includes Jameis Winston, Ryan Tannehill and Teddy Bridgewater.

Free agency is less than two months away from starting up. We’ll likely hear plenty of rumors leading up to the official start date.

As the offseason approaches there could be telling information that emerges. For now though, we’ve made our predictions for the top quarterbacks on the market.

Tom Brady – Los Angeles Chargers

Just the thought of Tom Brady suiting up for another team is unfathomable. That being said, the football world has seen Joe Montana play for the Kansas City Chiefs and Brett Favre play for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets.

Brady struggled this past season for the New England Patriots, throwing for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns. Not only could he be searching for a team that has a plethora of offensive weapons, his relationship with the Patriots might not be as strong as it used to be.

Since Brady is such a marketable player, the Los Angeles Chargers could desperately use him to help out their fan attendance. They’re also in a transitional stage right now and need a proven winner to help the team’s culture.

Drew Brees – New Orleans Saints

The retirement rumors regarding Drew Brees are growing at a rapid pace, especially since the 41-year-old quarterback said he wants to take a month to make a final decision. It’s very possible he steps away from the gridiron this offseason, but something tells us he’ll be back for one last ride.

Brees has accomplished so much over the course of his career. He holds the record for highest completion percentage, most passing yards and passing touchdowns in NFL history.

During the week of the Pro Bowl, Brees said that he’ll either retire or return to the Saints. There’s still gas left in the tank for the future Hall of Famer, so he might try to add another Super Bowl to his resume.

Phillip Rivers – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL insider Jay Glazer has already reported that Phillip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t interested in a new deal. Since the veteran quarterback plans on moved back to Florida, it would make sense for him to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay could re-sign Jameis Winston, but head coach Bruce Arians might not want to take that chance. After all, the former No. 1 overall pick just threw a league-high 30 interceptions this past season.

Arians helped rejuvenate Carson Palmer’s career back in Arizona. Perhaps he can do the same with Rivers in Tampa Bay. At the very least, the 38-year-old gunslinger would have nice weapons to throw the football to in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Cam Newton – Las Vegas Raiders

Injuries have plagued Cam Newton’s career in Carolina, but the former MVP is still relatively young. With only one year remaining on his current contract, there will be a few teams out there willing to take a chance on him.

This brings us to the Las Vegas Raiders – which is still uncomfortable to say – due to the team’s unwillingness to commit to Derek Carr. Jon Gruden’s offense is predicated on running the football, and there might not be a more physical runner than Newton when it comes to quarterbacks.

Gruden has orchestrated a few major trades since returning to the Raiders. Why not go all in and acquire Newton this offseason?