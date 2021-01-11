President Trump Reportedly Planning Major Honor For Bill Belichick

Donald Trump is entering his final full week as the United States president. He’ll reportedly be honoring a prominent NFL head coach on his way out of office.

According to a release from the White House, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be awarded the Medal of Freedom.

Politico had some details on the move:

On Monday, Trump plans to award Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) the highest civilian honor. On Tuesday, he plans to visit Alamo, Texas, to visit a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. And on Thursday, Trump plans to award New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to a White House official. A spokesperson for the Patriots did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Belichick, 68, has been a supporter of President Trump. The New England Patriots head coach mailed Trump a letter on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

“Congratulations on a tremendous campaign. You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media, and have come out beautifully. You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. Hopefully tomorrow’s election results will give the opportunity to make America great again. Best wishes for great results tomorrow,” the Patriots head coach reportedly said.

Belichick hasn’t spoken much about President Trump as of late, but he might have to if he receives this honor.

The Patriots finished the 2020 season at 7-9, missing the playoffs.