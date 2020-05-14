Pro Football Focus’s Top 4 NFL Players Of The 2010s

Pro Football Focus has completed its analysis of the 2010s and identified its top four NFL players of the decade that past.

Naturally, the No. 1 player on the list was Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots quarterback made nine Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections and two NFL MVP awards. But most importantly, he appeared in five Super Bowls, winning three. He was the only quarterback in the 2010s to win multiple Super Bowls.

Rounding out the top four were Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (2nd), Saints quarterback Drew Brees (3rd) and Seahawks/49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (4th). All three of those players were among the best at their position on a yearly basis.

Donald’s position on the list is especially impressive considering he didn’t even start his NFL career until 2014. That’s a testament to just how dominant he became in the span of six seasons.

Brees’ spot was well-earned as he led the NFL in just about every passing category at least twice during the 2010s. Like Brady, Brees was also a nine-time Pro Bowler last decade and a multiple-time All-Pro. We can debate whether to count his Super Bowl win which took place at the start of 2010 but counted for 2009. But there’s no doubt he was an elite thrower last decade.

Finally there’s Richard Sherman. Stylistically he was very different from fellow shutdown cornerback Darrelle Revis. But while the debate between their playing styles may rage for years to come, Sherman was dominant for a longer period of time during the 2010s.

Do you agree with Pro Football Focus’s list of the top NFL players of the 2010s?